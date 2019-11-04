Newsfeed Now for November 4: “Trump Tower” gets mixed reaction from community; Debate over Christmas and chicken sandwiches

by: Matt Sewell

Newsfeed Now for November 4, 2019

Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is Back.

Is it too soon for Christmas decor?

On Newsfeed Now for November 4, the conversation began in South Louisiana. Merrill Brent Ardoin is known around the town of Mamou as the man with the “Trump” tower.Located on Louisiana Highway 13 between Mamou and Eunice, the Trump water tower stands tall for everyone to see. KLFY’s Alece Courville reports.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

CHICKEN SANDWICH DEBATE: Popeyes is not just trending on twitter, but also in real life…because the chicken sandwich is back! KTVE’s Mya Hudgins reports.

CHRISTMAS DEBATE: If you walk into any retail store, you would assume it’s December. Christmas trees, wreaths, decorations and lights fill the entire store, but is it too early? KSNW’s Stephanie Bergmann joined the conversation.

