Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now for March 11: Coronavirus Concerns; Arkansas officer shot & killed

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

Newsfeed Now for March 11, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for March 11, 2020"

Full-contact jousting: The Medieval sport that is still alive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full-contact jousting: The Medieval sport that is still alive"

Markets rebound, with Dow jumping more than 800 points on Trump stimulus plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Markets rebound, with Dow jumping more than 800 points on Trump stimulus plan"

VIDEO: "We Need Beer" sign spotted in North Nashville

Thumbnail for the video titled "VIDEO: "We Need Beer" sign spotted in North Nashville"

Newsfeed Now for March 10, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for March 10, 2020"

1910 Williamson-Pfeifer home in Hillcrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "1910 Williamson-Pfeifer home in Hillcrest"

UAMS panel of experts discusses coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "UAMS panel of experts discusses coronavirus"

Dept. of Health confirms sixth case of coronavirus in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dept. of Health confirms sixth case of coronavirus in Tennessee"

Nashville Strong: New mural emerges in East Nashville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville Strong: New mural emerges in East Nashville"
More Newsfeed Now

On Newsfeed Now for March 11, the conversation began in Washington, DC. The White House is beginning to come up with a plan to keep the economy afloat and working to soften the economic blow from the coronavirus.  Washington correspondent Jessi Turnure joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Other stories and scroll times:

FALLEN OFFICER: An Arkansas officer was shot & killed Tuesday night in Hot Springs. The Hot Springs Police officer had received multiple awards for his service. KARK’s Stephanie Sharp reports on the latest.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:27 in the video above.

MEDIEVAL SPORT: When people hear “jousting”, they likely think of the medieval times and a sport that took place long ago. The Knights of Valor, a group of students and instructors, take full-contact jousting on the road to make sure the historic sport stays relevant. WKRG’s Caroline Carithers.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:29 in the video above.

Don’t forget you can catch Newsfeed Now streaming live every weekday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Trending Stories