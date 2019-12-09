Newsfeed Now for December 9: Remembering Fallen Ark. police officer, Florida Naval base shooting was ‘act of terrorism’, Texas high school students fight a bee issue

by: Noah Delashaw

Police Chief Reynolds calls shooting the worst day in Fayetteville police history

4 dead, 8 injured in mass shooting at NAS Pensacola

FBI 8p presser on NAS Pensacola mass shooting

Mass shooting on NAS Pensacola 6 p update

NAS Pensacola Bryant LL

Hawkins’ all-girl beekeeping team generating buzz

On Newsfeed Now for December 9, Officer Stephen Carr with the Fayetteville police department was shot and killed Saturday night. Carr was sitting in his patrol car in the police department’s parking lot. ​He was in uniform when he took his last breath.​ ​ KNWA reporter Nkiruka Azuka joins the conversation.

ACT OF TERRORISM: FBI agents working the investigation on NAS Pensacola provided a statement and a brief update. FBI Special Agent Rachel Rojas said investigators are working tirelessly to find answers to the many questions on the shooting on NAS Pensacola. WKRG reporter Bill Riales joins the conversation.

BEE PROBLEM CAUSING SOME BUZZ: When a nearby Ozarka factory contacted Hawkins ISD about a bee problem, staff turned to a team of four girls. Together the foursome became 4G and took up beekeeping to help solve the issue. KETK reporter Olivia Sandusky joins in on the conversation.

