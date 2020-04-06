Closings
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.
Newsfeed Now

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 6, 2020

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

Anniversary surprise at Jacksonville nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anniversary surprise at Jacksonville nursing home"

April rent is due, but many Austin residents may not be able to pay

Thumbnail for the video titled "April rent is due, but many Austin residents may not be able to pay"

Newsfeed Now for April 3, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 3, 2020"

More than cookie cutters, local business turns to making face shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than cookie cutters, local business turns to making face shields"

concern over statewide order, doctors speak

Thumbnail for the video titled "concern over statewide order, doctors speak"

Newsfeed Now for April 1, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 1, 2020"

Virtual NASCAR racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual NASCAR racing"

What is social distancing?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What is social distancing?"
More Newsfeed Now

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – While staying at home, your lawmakers are working on the next steps in the battle to save lives, jobs and the economy during the coronavirus outbreak. But they are divided on what should come next. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

STRONG MESSAGE: An Oklahoma City ER nurse is now in quarantine after showing symptoms related to COVID-19. She is now sending a strong message to her community. Stop the Spread. KFOR’s Peyton Yager reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

RENT IS DUE: It’s April 1 and time to pay rent, but thousands of local tenants who have lost their jobs and income because of COVID-19 may not be able to afford it. KXAN’s David Barer joins the conversation.

An apartment building in Austin. (KXAN Photo).

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ANNIVERSARY SURPRISE: With nursing homes across the state on lockdown during the pandemic, it forced an Arkansas couple to find a creative way to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. KARK’s Susan El Khourey reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Trending Stories