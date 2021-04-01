Newsfeed Now: A closer look at Pres. Biden’s $2.3T infrastructure plan, Trio of friends extend March Madness streak

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- President Joe Biden unveiled a massive $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan that’s already facing pushback from Washington over the price tag and what’s inside.

Other stories in today’s show:

A North Carolina man accused of using eye drops to poison and kill his wife in 2018 has now been arrested for setting fire to a medical helicopter mid-flight in 2019.

In New York, police have arrested a man accused of attacking an Asian woman outside a Manhattan building on Monday.

A Manhattan district attorney says Brandon Elliot faces multiple charges.

State records show Elliot has several past arrests, including in 2002 for stabbing his own mother to death when he was 19 years old.

Also in New York, police departments and communities get ready to submit their police reform plans this week, but some concerns are being raised in Ithaca about the selection of one member in its police advisory group.

Richard Rivera spent 39 years in prison for killing a police officer.

We are getting answers on whether it is safe to mix different COVID-19 vaccine brands.

While experts say it’s better to stick with one, there are exceptions.

In Pennsylvania, a second grader is being hailed a hero.

Eight-year-old Jaxson Dempsey saved his baby sister’s life using a skill he learned on TV.

There are a lot of people in Indianapolis because of the NCAA Tournament, but there are three guys that show what it means to be a fan.

These guys have been to every NCAA Tournament for the last 35 years.

“The Basketball Mavens” say the Hoosier State is special for them.

