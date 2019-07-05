Newsfeed Now: 9-year-old and airman form special bond

On Newsfeed Now for July 5th, the conversation includes KSN’s very own Austin Hyslip and his story about a local boy who forms a special bond with an airman.

A 9-year-old boy and a man in the Air Force stationed hundreds of miles away have developed a friendship of a lifetime over a stolen bike.

“BACK IT UP TERRY”: You might be familiar with the phrase, “Back it up Terry.” It first appeared in a video of Terry Davis, where he’s sitting, unable to move in his wheelchair as fireworks go off just inches away from him. But the wheelchair that made Terry and his family famous is not working anymore, and Terry is in need of another one. But it’s going to take a lot to get that done. WATN’s Rudy Williams reports.

ODD HOUSE: A few years ago Andrea Simmons decided she wanted to bring more joy to her North Topeka, KS neighborhood, so she started building activities for people to do at her home, like a swing and trampoline. KSNT’s Dan Garrett shows us the unique house.

