Man charged with punching officer, destroying watch during riot in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a 20-year-old man accused of attacking an officer and destroying his watch during a demonstration outside of the central precinct Saturday night.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were attempting to protect the precinct from damage after people smashed out the windows of a Metro police cruiser and spray-painted the vehicle with profanity.

The paperwork alleges Brett Skoog approached one of the officers and punched him in the jaw “with a balled-up fist.” After the attack, police said Skoog yanked off the officer’s watch and broke it.

Brett Skoog (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Skoog was arrested on charges of assault on an officer and vandalism. He was booked into the Metro jail around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and released early Sunday morning on a $3,500 bond.

Metro police said they arrested and charged 28 people in connection with riots on Saturday and for violating the 10 p.m. curfew set for Nashville.