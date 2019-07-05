Kansas woman plans to sell “unique” house

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A few years ago Andrea Simmons decided she wanted to bring more joy to her North Topeka neighborhood, so she started building activities for people to do at her home, like a swing and trampoline.

“I built all of this for people to have fun, to just take it down, get out of their cubicle at work and sit in the tire swing for 5 minutes and see if it doesn’t change your day, change your world, change your life,” said Simmons.

If the swing isn’t for you maybe you’ll want to cool off in their hot tub or play a round of mini-golf, but how does Andrea’s husband feel about turning their house into a theme park?

“Whenever she said she was going to build something, I stood behind her 100% and lent her a hand whenever she needed it,” said Andrea’s husband Robert Simmons.

After the death of her father, Andrea has decided to leave the home and start fresh with new projects.

She is confident the home will sell, see-saw and all, because it fits in with the NOTO area.

“I mean we are sitting in the middle of NOTO, I think somebody will really enjoy it’s uniqueness and it’s eccentricity,” said Simmons.

The home is going for $25,000, but the Shawnee County Appraiser says it’s worth $35,000.