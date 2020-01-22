“In Pursuit with John Walsh” to air segment on fugitive Jory Worthen

(PRESS RELEASE) — Tomorrow’s episode of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH, airing on Wednesday, January 22 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery, will feature a segment on fugitive Jory Worthen.

When the bodies of Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son, Braydon, are found murdered in Cannon’s home in Camden, Ark., police wonder if her on-again-off-again boyfriend Jory Worthen had any involvement. Reports of long-term domestic abuse clash with claims from family that Worthen had been mending his ways – but when Worthen vanishes, he becomes suspect number one. He remains on the run, but with the help of John Walsh, authorities hope to bring him into custody to face the music.

Worthen has been on the run since June 2019. Authorities believe he may be hiding in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, or Canada. He also has ties to Texas. Worthen has several large and distinctive tattoos. Including one on his right forearm reading Matthew 7:6 and a skull with wings on his chest. He’s an avid outdoorsman, likes to drink beer, listen to heavy metal and rap music. He’s about 6’2” and around 160 pounds.