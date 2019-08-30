Dorian may hit Florida harder than expected

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dorian strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane on Thursday night and is projected to hit Florida much harder than expected.

The storm is currently moving across the Atlantic winds increasing up to 105 miles per hour. It’s expected to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Monday, possibly creating swells, rip current conditions and the threat of flash flooding.

As of 5 a.m., Dorian was about 260 miles east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas and 530 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas. It was moving northwest at 12 miles per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas

There are no other coastal watches or warnings currently in effect, but they are expected to be issued for parts of the Bahamas and Florida in the coming days.

