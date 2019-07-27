Colorado driver caught using plastic bottle, red liquid as makeshift tail light

LONGMONT, Colo. (KCNC) – While law enforcement appreciated the ingenuity of a person using a bottle filled with red liquid as a tail light, they did point out it is not the safest option.

According to a Facebook post from officials in Longmont, Colorado, working tail lights prevent accidents and are too important to leave broken.

That being said, the post did acknowledge the creativity employed by the driver who took a clear sports drink bottle filled with red liquid and used it as a temporary tail light.

“If your tail lights are broken, please get them repaired,” the post finished.