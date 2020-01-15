Arkansas man does ‘Waffle House Challenge’ for losing in fantasy football

Newsfeed Now

by: Claire Kreuz

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

Local students helping Australian baby Kangaroos and Wallabies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local students helping Australian baby Kangaroos and Wallabies"

Legally blind man in Prichard inspiring others through business dream

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legally blind man in Prichard inspiring others through business dream"

Arkansas man does 'Waffle House Challenge' for losing in fantasy football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas man does 'Waffle House Challenge' for losing in fantasy football"

Arkansas man does 'Waffle House Challenge' for losing in fantasy football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas man does 'Waffle House Challenge' for losing in fantasy football"

Delay over, House to send articles of impeachment to Senate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delay over, House to send articles of impeachment to Senate"

Delay over, House to send articles of impeachment to Senate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delay over, House to send articles of impeachment to Senate"

Newsfeed Now for January 14, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 14, 2019"

COSMETIC CONCERN: Popular face mask brand causing burning and discomfort for users

Thumbnail for the video titled "COSMETIC CONCERN: Popular face mask brand causing burning and discomfort for users"

Newsfeed Now for January 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 13"
More Newsfeed Now

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Most people know what fantasy league football is… but for the ones who do not know, I will explain.

According to www.dummies.com, Fantasy Football is where your team (NFL Team) competes against another team every week. During the NFL season, the real teams face each other and so do the fantasy teams in your league. The players’ real time stats are converted into fantasy points by your league provider, and the fantasy team that scores the most points wins the game for the week.

This also comes with great risk. Take Cyrus Wittig for instance from Arkadelphia. He took last place in his fantasy football league. According to the rules for his league, he was punished by being forced to do the ‘Waffle House Challenge.’ Via Twitter, he explained what that is.

He live-tweeted his entire experience and it is quite hilarious. For example:

Cyrus says he got to the Waffle House at 9 a.m. and didn’t leave for another 12 hours after downing 12 waffles.

He also made (I would hope) life-long friends with the employees from Waffle House.

Tonight we are catching up with Wittig to talk about his experience and how he feels about his tweet going viral. Check out the full story with Wittig tonight at 10 on KARK.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories