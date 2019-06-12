Alabama firefighter takes gender reveal to new heights

SEVEN HILLS, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends and family of Mobile County Firefighter Kyle Welborn could look to the sky to see Saturday to see the gender of Welborn’s unborn child. Blue colored smoke coming from a helicopter revealed Welborn and his wife, Emily, are expecting a boy. A group gathered at The Seven Hills Volunteer Fire Department for the gender reveal. Kyle Welborn is the Assistant Chief at Seven Hills, and he’s a firefighter for Mobile Fire Rescue.

“I wanted to surprise family and friends in a way that hasn’t been done before”, said Welborn. “A friend of a friend hooked us up with Lost Bay Helicopters down in Gulf Shores. I came up with an idea of how to rig it and it worked perfectly.”

Welborn says everyone is raving about how cool it was. “I used old fire hose to protect the landing skids from the heat and colored smoke the flares put off. Fastened the flares to the helicopter with zip ties and had paracord attached to the pull pin that ran to the cockpit where it could be pulled.

Welborn plans on fabricating a device the pilot can use for future clients.

The Welborns expect to welcome Baylor Kyle Welborn on November 27, 2019.