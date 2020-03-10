4 Ways to Use Technology to Reach Your Fitness Goals

Grace Brown, 14, poses for a portrait while jogging at the park where she does her jogging workouts for her “online PE” class, in Alexandria, Va., Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Brown chose to take “online PE,” utilizing a fitness tracker, so that she could take a piano lab as an extra elective. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

With a new year often comes new fitness goals, and technology has made it easier than ever before to reach them. Learn how you can use exercise apps, online workout videos and more to reach both your short-term and long-term fitness goals.

Schedule your workouts.

You’re more likely to exercise if you’ve blocked time off for your workout on your calendar. Use the calendar app on your smartphone or any other calendar app of your choice to schedule your workouts, then treat them like any other appointment or meeting.

Download an exercise app.

Exercise apps exist for any and every type of workout. There are many free or relatively inexpensive options that provide you with workouts and exercise plans you can complete in the comfort of your own home.

Use wearable exercise technology.

Wearable exercise technology, such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, can be used to do everything – from tracking your daily steps to calculating your pace as you run to monitoring your heart rate. Many wearable exercise technology products also have a corresponding app that can help you keep detailed records to monitor your progress. Make sure you research your options to find the wearable exercise technology product that best supports your fitness goals.

Follow an online workout video.

YouTube is full of workout videos that require little to no equipment and are easy to complete at home. Choose a type of exercise you enjoy, then find an instructor on YouTube who regularly posts new videos or already has a large video library and try to complete a couple new workout videos a week.

Exercise plays an important role in helping you reach your health goals for the new year, and at Baptist Health, we're here to help you in your journey.