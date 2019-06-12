Skip to content
KSNF
Joplin
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Joplin News First
GMFS
Local News Today
Living Well
Cyber Safety
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Freeman Medical Focus
Buddy Check
National News
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Forecast
Almanac
Weather Alerts
Weather Cam
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Connection
NFL
NFL Draft
Golf
Marketplace
Ask the Professionals …
Restaurant Row
Casino Promotions
Business Showcase
Community
Military and Heroes Salute
All In A Days Drive
Contests and Sweepstakes
About Us
Meet The KSN News Team
Meet The KODE News Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Contact Us – Closed Captioning
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Newsfeed Now
Newsfeed Now for June 17: TN Confederate monument vandalized, Nexstar gives back
Confederate monument found vandalized in Nashville
A Tennessee baseball team shares a special bond
Newsfeed Now for June 14: TN pastor’s anti-LGBT sermons; What’s next for Sarah Sanders?
Manatee greets swimmers off Pensacola Beach, FL
More Newsfeed Now Headlines
Sarah Sanders leaving White House job, returning to Arkansas
Tennessee pastor, sheriff’s deputy supported LGBT executions
Woman with autism competing for Miss Florida title
Newsfeed Now for June 13: Memphis PD officers injured in protests; Crook’s face on camera
Blues’ Binnington goes from castoff to Stanley Cup champion
New tick-born illness in Mississippi causes life-long allergy
Officers injured during protests after officer-involved shooting in Memphis, TN
Newsfeed Now for June 12: Jon Stewart speaks up for 9/11 victims; Sky-high gender reveal in AL
Newsfeed Now for June 12: Jon Stewart speaks up for 9/11 victims; Sky-high gender reveal in AL
Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress
Stay Connected …
eMail Notifications
SMS Notifications
KSN-16 on Facebook
KSNLocalNews on Twitter
KODE-12 on Facebook
KODENews on Twitter
Community Calendar …