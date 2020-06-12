Newly released data shows Missouri’s gas price average jumps 16-cents in a week

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, a gas pump reflecting current prices is seen in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, the Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for January. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

MISSOURI — Newly released data shows Missouri’s gas price average jumps 16-cents week to week.

But it’s still the lowest start to June in 16 years.

According to AAA, the statewide gas price average in Missouri is $1.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

That price is 16 cents more than this day last week and is 64 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Drivers in Kansas City are paying the most on average at $1.95, while drivers in Joplin are paying the least at $1.75 per gallon

A AAA spokeperson says despite pump prices continuing to increase, Missouri drivers haven’t seen the statewide average price this low at the beginning of June since 2004.