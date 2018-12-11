Newest Golden Lion Award winner comes from Webb City

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

Tonight we head to Cardinal country for our latest Golden Lion Award winner.

It may be an understatement to say that Narissa Lamont loves horses.

“My two horses, I really don’t want to leave them, I love them so much,” says Narissa Lamont, WCHS Jr.

When she graduates high school next year. There’s King Arthur.

“Is a mini pony and is about this tall,” says Narissa Lamont.

And Lancelot.

“He’s this giant thoroughbred – he used to be a race horse now he’s not. The difference is hysterical,” says Lamont.

And taking care of the pair is just the start of her love for animals. She also volunteers at the Carthage Animal Hospital and the Joplin Humane Society.

“Walking dogs, playing with kittens, that’s mostly what the volunteers there get to do,” says Lamont.

Narissa also spends extra time in school – just not her campus.

“I do tutoring through Madge T. James, the kindergarten center,” says Lamont.

She reads to kindergartners, volunteering with a definite payback.

“I enjoy them. They’re really cute, they see me and they’re like “Miss Narissa!” I’m like ‘Hi, guys’ and then I get 30 hugs. It’s really great,” says Narissa Lamont.

And teacher Lea Morgan says Narissa is always ready to help out.

“Always willing to put forth that extra effort and take the initiative when other people don’t want to take the initiative to take a step forward and make an experience better not just for her self but for everyone involved,” says Lea Morgan, WCHS Teacher.

Working with kids could play a role in her future, but right now her first choice would involve animals, an a path that could lead through MSSU.

“I want to become a vet, mainly with large animals,” says Narissa Lamont.