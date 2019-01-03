Newest exhibit in Miners Hall Museum tells the story of Frontenac

A Southeast Kansas community is using the past to build a brighter future. The newest display at the Miners Hall Museum in Franklin is dedicated to the story of Frontenac.

Linda Grilz says while this is a museum, this display is about people.

"We've put together a really great display of really just a snippet of what life is like, was like, in Frontenac, Kansas,” says Linda Grilz, Frontenac Homecoming, Inc..

The display, entitled "Little Balkans Coal Camps- Celebrate Frontenac" is housed at the Miners Hall Museum in Franklin. And while the museum, and a good portion of the display, is about mining, Grilz says that's just one part of the story of the men and women who helped build Southeast Kansas.

"We had something like 25 different nationalities at one point in time. A melting pot, if you will,” says Linda Grilz.

Grilz says having the stories, photos and artifacts on display is a way of ensuring future generations never forget where they came from.

"All of our relatives that came here, immigrated here to work, they toiled hard, they worked hard. They planted seeds, and if you look around, a lot of the businesses that are still in existence today were started in those early days of coal mining,” says Grilz.

Through March 30th of this year, anyone can come to the museum in Franklin and hear the story of Frontenac. But Grilz says there is an effort underway to tell the tale much closer to home.

"We created a place called Heritage Hall, and we started collecting items that had been donated and given to us from people from the Frontenac are and the region, actually,” says Grilz.

That was three years ago. Since then, the collection has grown, becoming bigger than the space they have to display it. And with a goal of continuing to grow the collection comes the need for a bigger place to house and display it.

"What you see here in this little display is just a small portion of what we have, so, we're looking for a permanent home,” says Grilz.

Grilz says Frontenac Homecoming is always taking donations, whether it's historical items and pictures, or funds to help with a new home. You can mail donations to P.O. Box 986, Frontenac, Kansas, 66763. You can also call (620) 231-9210 for more information.