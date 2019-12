"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Carr family and the family of the Fayetteville Police Department."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The New York Yankees sent a card and bouquet of flowers to the Fayetteville Police Department to honor fallen officer Stephen Carr.

Carr was ambushed and killed in the line of duty outside the Fayetteville Police department at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, December 7.

Stephen Carr, 27

The funeral for officer Carr is being held on Thursday, December 12 at 1 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena and is open to the public.