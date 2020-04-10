Closings
New York man arrested in Sarcoxie drug bust

by: Erin Sullivan

SARCOXIE, Mo. — A New York traveler is arrested in Sarcoxie after trying to smoke marijuana behind a local business.

Randy Seepersaud is facing charges of possession of marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance.

He’s being held in the Jasper County Jail without bond.

Sarcoxie police say just after 8 Wednesday night, officers were called for a suspicious vehicle at 2755 High Street.

Seepersaud’s vehicle smelled of marijuana, leading officers to search the car.

They found nearly 60 grams of weed — an illegal amount to possess in the state of Missouri — THC vape cartridges, baggies commonly used for distribution, and nearly $20,000.

Police say Seepersaud told them he had, “bought the marijuana for his escape trip from the coronavirus from a drug dealer, and he had gone behind the business to smoke”.

