NEOSHO, Mo. — A New York author made a virtual stop at a Southwest Missouri School District Thursday.

Jason Reynolds is a national ambassador for Young People’s Literature – and gave a presentation in Neosho to kids at the Jefferson Street campus, as well as the junior high and high schools.

This is part of his two-week virtual tour where he connects with middle school and high school students in underserved communities – while also discussing his role as an ambassador.