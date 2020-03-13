New YMCA Family Activity Center honors fallen firefighter

CARTHAGE, Mo. — An exercise facility to benefit the entire family is getting ready to open soon in Carthage.

Community members cut the ribbon inside the new YMCA Family Activity Center in downtown Carthage.

YMCA Executive Director Jonathan Roberts says the center will be home to a wide array of sports related activities as well as a place for them to eat, which honors the memory of fallen firefighter Steve Fierro.

Jonathan Roberts, Executive Director, Carthage YMCA, said, “Two sports courts that can be utilized for activities that include basketball, volleyball, soccer or even pickle ball, we have areas where clubs can meet such as speech uh debate, thing like that, we also have a 5000 square foot indoor playground that’s got activities for ages zero to all the way through 12.”

Roger Williams, Carthage Fire Chief, said, “Steve was a big kid and Steve loved kids and he loved sports you know all those things so it’s pretty fitting that he would be there and on the wall now.”

Fierro died fighting a fire back in February of 2004.

The facility is located inside the former Game On Building.

There’s also a simulator for a number of sports including golf and baseball.

If you’d like to visit the new facility, you can do so next week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each of those days.

The exact opening day is not yet been announced.