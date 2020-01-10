New Years resolution can be detrimental to mental health

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s estimated four out of five new year’s resolutions fail.

And falling short of that goal can hurt your mental health, and in some cases, lead to even more serious consequences.

Dr. Jenny Copeland, Clinical Pyschologist, said, “You know one of the biggest things I keep seeing this year is for all the new resolutions is New Year, new you. And we think that every time there’s a new year we have to completely reinvent ourselves as if there was something horribly wrong with us in the first place.”

But those big sweeping goals like losing 50 pounds can set you up for failure and the shame that comes with it.

“Thinking really badly about ourselves – there’s a lot of dangers and risks with that. But there’s also a really high number with eating disorders that we don’t realize, being around that diet talk, which is what resolutions are often about – can be damaging and hard for their recovery.”

Clinical Pyschologist Jenny Copeland suggests changing your perspective in how you want to improve in the new year.

“If we want to come at it from a different angle – a lot of resolutions traditionally this time of year – they’re coming from a place that’s really self critical, really harsh. So what we want to do is shift it to a different place, thinking about what would make you feel good, feel better. Things that are going to line you up more with your values.”

Trading a goal of shrinking your body for taking better care of yourself.