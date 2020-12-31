New Year’s Eve winter storm, including freezing rain, snow/ice, to impact the Four States

(KSNF/KODE) — A New Year’s Eve winter storm will impact the Four State region tonight and tomorrow morning.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the counties below in PINK.

KSN Meteorologist Chase Bullman says those counties could potentially have both snow and ice:

9pm Thursday – 3pm Friday

Up to one inch of snow

A quarter-inch to a fourth-inch of ice accumulation

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the counties in PURPLE from 9pm Thursday to Noon Friday.

A dusting of snow and more, up to one inch of snow could fall with a glaze to quarter-inch of ice in those areas.

KODE Chief Meteorologist Ray Foreman breaks down accumulations for us even more.

We mainly expect a majority of rain, but snow and ice are not out of the forecast.

Looking closely at the forecast accumulations below and timing of changeover from rain to freezing rain to ice to snow makes this a challenging forecast.

Roads will likely be impacted if enough wintry precipitation falls.

