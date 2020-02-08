New year, new state record for Maryville angler

John Justice shows off a yellow perch at TVA’s annual sport fish survey at the Chickamauga Reservoir at Harrison Bay on Tuesday, March 18, 2014, in Chattanooga, Tenn. TVA monitors fish in various reservoirs across the Tennessee Valley and invites local fishermen and the public to participate. (AP Photo/Chattanooga Times Free Press, Erin O. Smith)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – In a little less than a month into the new year, the state of Missouri has a new state-record for yellow perch.

Tyler Halley, of Maryville, was fishing with his uncle and family friends on January 24 when he a pretty good tug on his line.

“I literally dove into the water and the fish a bear hug so it wouldn’t get away,” recalled Halley. “It was freezing! I had to go sit in the truck to warm up after that.”

Halley said the plunge into the water was worth it to hold a state-record. Missouri Department of Conservation verified the fish’s weight at a certified scale in Maryville.

The one-pound, 14-ounce yellow perch was caught at a private pond in Nodaway County. Tyler was using the pole-and-line method. He beat the 11-year-old record by four ounces.

“It feels pretty nice to have a state record,” Halley said. “I’m going to get a replica made of it. We kept the fish alive in an aerated cooler because we wanted to get it certified. We ended up releasing it back into another pond.”