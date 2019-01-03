New Year, New Names

Two Southwest Missouri non-profits head into the new year with a new name.

The Southwest Missouri Anti-human Trafficking Coalition will now be known as the RISE Coalition. Rise stands for regional intervention of sexual exploitation. The RISE Coalition leadership team says, while the mission and purpose is still the same, the new name reflects its efforts across the entire Four State area, not just in Southwest Missouri.

Meanwhile, Circles Joplin is also starting 2019 with a fresh name -- now known as Building Bridges. The organization will still work to help people get out of poverty, but leaders say this rebranding was necessary since the program has grown so much over the past five years. The name change reflects its efforts to help people bridge themselves out of situational poverty, as well as generational poverty.