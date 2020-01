MISSOURI — Starting today, minimum wage workers in Missouri are seeing a pay increase.

The state is raising minimum wage from $8.60 an hour to $9.45.

The increase was approved by voters back in November.

Those in favor of the increase say it will put more money into the pockets of workers so that they may put money back in to the community.

Those who are opposed to raising minimum wage say it could result in fewer jobs and negatively impact small business owners.