New urgent care opens in Miami

MIAMI, Ok. — A new urgent care facility has opened its doors in Northeast Oklahoma.

X-Press Wellness Urgent Care in Miami is located at 2518 North Main Street.The facility offers services like rapid covid testing, lab testing and quick diagnosis for all ages.

Most insurance is accepted, and a self-pay option is available for uninsured patients. The company operates in 27 locations across Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas.

April Mcghee Director of Operations, said, “So far it’s been really great we’ve had a great tip up in patients we seem to see more every day and so we really enjoy being in this community.”

The facility is open 7-days a week. 8 to 8 Monday through Saturday – and from one to 7 on Sundays.