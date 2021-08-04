New updates have been added for the Historic Properties Driving Tour in Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, KS – Work is being done to help improve a community resource in Fort Scott.

New updates have recently been added for the Historic Properties Driving Tour.

Officials with the Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce had noticed an increase in tour activity since the start of the pandemic.

The plan now is to incorporate a new QR code feature for the city’s downtown walking tour.

“We have an amazing amount of homes that are in wonderful condition and the owners take great pride in the homes and keep them up and we like to feature those homes for visitors and also locals that like to go around and check them out.” Says Lindsay Madison, Chamber of Commerce President & CEO.

Pamphlets for the self-guided tour can be picked up at the chamber.