New traffic signage at Baxter Springs High School

BAXTER SPRINGS, Mo. — The first phase of a new traffic signage by Baxter Springs High School kicks off.

The $150,000 project has been paid for by the county, anonymous donors, and the school district.

The project includes adding traffic lights at the intersection to enter the school parking lot, and new lane markers on military avenue.

A number of traffic accidents have occurred at that intersection, some even being fatal.

Baxter springs schools superintendent David Pendergraft says he is looking forward to completing a project many have pushed for.

David Pendergraft said “You got all kinds of ages of drivers pulling on and off that parking lot everyday. And there’s an inherent danger pulling on to a highway obviously. So, we feel much better, we’re going to feel a whole lot better when it’s completed, but it’s been a long process in getting this taken care of.”

Weather permitting, the plan is to have the whole project completed by this spring.