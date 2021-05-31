New things coming for the “Crawford County Mental Health Center”

CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS – New projects are in the works for the “Crawford County Mental Health Center.”

Officials are working on the development of their transitional housing.

They plan on expanding their facility at 30th and Michigan in Pittsburg, to include “sober living beds” for men who have gone through treatment.

Right now, the center offers day treatment for women who are going through the recovery process.

“What we don’t offer is once men complete treatment, how do they stay sober, what kind of living arrangement can they be in that can be supportive when they basically don’t have any other place to go and to maintain their sobriety and have access to treatment.” Says Michael Ehling, Executive Administrator.

The center also plans on moving its “Addiction treatment Center” from Girard to Pittsburg.