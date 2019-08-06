New teachers learn what it means to become a Carthage Tiger

CARTHAGE, Mo. – With barely a week to go until school starts, first time Carthage teachers are learning what it means to be a Tiger.

57 new hires are going through a course designed to help them get used to Carthage School operations. District leaders say this is a much larger group than normal due to the creation of 19 new positions as well as a large number of retirements. They add the class is just one step in the back to school process.

“Different techniques we expect teachers to be able to use and just those kind of things for dealing with parents, dealing with students and just working together as a team.” Bryan Shallenburger, Carthage Principal

Carthage teachers and students will start classes next week on Thursday, August 15th.