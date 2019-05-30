New tax plan in Kansas fails to get enough votes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas legislators came up short on passing a new tax plan.

It was passed earlier in May by the House and Senate, but was vetoed by the governor. It needed 84 votes but failed 78 to 39.

The plan would have made changes to the state tax code after federal changes have affected how much Kansans are paying. It also would have addressed internet sales tax and food sales tax.

"These things should have been separated, and we all would have gotten a vote on these issues, but now that they're combined we're all put in a bad spot," says Representative Tim Hodge, (D) North Newton.

Members that voted against it said it favored corporations too much and would have cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars.

