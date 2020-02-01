New task to address missing and murdered Native Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A task force is launched by President Donald Trump to address the high numbers of missing and murdered American Indians and Alaskan Natives.

The task force’s goal is to work towards solutions while improving the criminal justice response to the crimes.

The Department of Justice, Interior, and Health and Human Services will oversee the partnership with tribal entities and Native American communities.

This task force is known as Operation Lady Justice, which will meet with tribes in regional consultations to get updates on the issue.

It will also create a multi jurisdictional team to look at cold cases in partnership with tribal law enforcement.

An update on progress that has been made by the task force will be presented to President Trump by November 26th of this year.