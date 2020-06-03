New task force distributing more than $1 billion across Kansas counties

KANSAS — Kansas Governor Kelly’s economic recovery task force is distributing more than $1 billion dollars to counties across the state.

The federal money will be passed out based on need depending on the number of coronavirus cases and the economic impact in each county. The money will also be released to counties in phases, but the money must be spent quickly, or it will be lost.

This money, as you’ll here, has to be expended by December 30th of this year and we don’t want to sit on it. We want to get it out into the hands of people. Lyle Butler, Spark Task Force Rep.

The task force met for the first time today.