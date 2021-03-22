New system to improve communication with emergency services in SEK

SOUTHEAST KASNAS — A partnership between the city of Pittsburg and Crawford County will make communities safer.

The two have launched a new text to 9-1-1 service. It will allow residents to text urgent alerts to either Pittsburg Police – or Crawford County Dispatchers.

Jennifer Yoho, Pittsburg Police Department Communications Supervisor, said, “This is also good for people that might be hard of hearing who can’t hear us on the phone or on 9-1-1, they can text us and we can communicate more easily for them.”

Officials hope the new system will continue to evolve, where residents could also have the ability to send pictures or video to dispatchers.