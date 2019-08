OKLAHOMA – OSBI is now making it easier for employers to perform background checks with the launch of a new system.

This week, the department has started CHIRP, which is also known as Criminal History Information Request Portal. It allows anyone to access someone’s criminal history through an online service. Users must create an account and pay a small fee that can go up to $15.

Prior to this, background checks had to be received either through the mail, fax, or in Oklahoma City.