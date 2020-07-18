New suicide prevention hotline approved by FCC

JOPLIN, Mo. — In an emergency, many people know to dial 911.

Eventually there will be a separate emergency number to call to try and prevent suicide.

The Federal Communications Commission has approved the designation of 988 as the national suicide prevention hotline.

Cheryl Konarski, Communications Manager for the Joplin Emergency Communications Center, says the concept has been in the works for several years and is glad it’s finally going to happen.

Cheryl Konarski, Communications Manager, Joplin Emergency Communications Center, said, “Right now people call 911 when they’re in crisis and they may still do that but knowing there’s another number to call and talk to somebody and get a professional that knows what they’re dealing with and can talk with them is gonna really help people, and I think the longer it’s out there the more it’s gonna help the people that are gonna need that assistance.”

In the long run, Konarski thinks that service could lead to an overall drop in the number of calls to a 911 center, because those contemplating suicide will have a separate number to call.

That number must be operational nationwide in July of 2022.