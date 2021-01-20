New store to help CHCSEK

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A new general store in Fort Scott is helping the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas with food delivery.

The recently opened Star Emporium Downtown General Store was funded by a $450,000 grant from the state of Kansas to help address food insecurities in the area. A partnership with C.H.C.S.E.K. Means the store can be used as a base to deliver food and pharmaceuticals to the Bourbon County Area — especially to those in need who are unable to leave their houses. The store will provide specialty and private label products, a salad bar, and a deli with fresh, local ingredients.

Bill Michaud Star Emporium Downtown General Store Owner, said, “And so I think as we move this forward into the partnership and we start to address that need and reduce the need and meet the need I rather then I think we will make a huge community impact here.”

The general store is at 20 South Main Street in Fort Scott and their hours are Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. it’s open on Sundays from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m.