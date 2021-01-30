New stop light in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — The City of Neosho is waiting on final approval through MoDOT on up coming engineering plans.

The city has been anticipating a new stop light at Highway 86 and Gateway.

Once it is approved city leaders can move forward to the bidding process.

The city recently signed a MoDot cost shared agreement for the round

About at 86 and Hammer.

Both intersections have a lot of traffic problems and fatalities.

The city manager hopes it will improve traffic flow.

David Kennedy Neosho City Manager, says, “It makes me feel good. You know I think that uh there was a need out there something needed to be done. It’s good we can work with MoDot and get it done.”

The city manager does not know when the bidding and approval will begin yet.