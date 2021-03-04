New STEM program coming to SEK

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Students in Southeast Kansas will soon have a chance to get involved with a new STEM program.

The Pitsco Idea Shop will soon host a drone competition for middle, high school, and college students. Teams will pilot the drones, provided by Pitsco, through missions designed by other teams. The inaugural event will take place next month – and will be the second one hosted by the Idea Shop.

Shawn Naccarato, PSU Chief Strategy Officer, said, “It’s been a great response, we had a little bit of an introduction in the Fall for folks as I mentioned with the competition there and an a good turnout for that, but then we just launched registration yesterday, we already have six teams signed up from as far away as Fredonia, Kansas, which is 60 plus miles away.”

Registration will end on March 17th.