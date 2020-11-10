New software helping students get help while learning from home

NEOSHO, Mo. — A new software is saving kids lives while learning from home.

Beacon is a software helping schools easily manage their devices, better understand their students, and keep them safer online. In Neosho the company is monitoring 1,822 devices.

Since having the software, beacon has reported 464 alerts in the school district. Most of them come from students searching about self harm, depression, or suicide.

Tracy Clements Counseling Service Director, said, “We wouldn’t of had any way to know kids were reaching out for help so it enabled us to get services placed for a lot of kids and um we’re been able to intervene in several situations we wouldn’t have known about. I personally believe it has saved the lives of many students.”

Neosho Middle School is one in five schools in the nation that has also started a beta with the threats and violence program.