New SNAP rules to increase burden on food pantries

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thousands of Four State residents receive benefits from snap — today President Donald Trump made changes that are going to hundreds of thousands across the nation.

Today, the Trump Administration finalized a new rule making it more difficult for states to waive a work requirement.

Able-bodied adults without children now must work at least 20 hours a week or they lose their benefits.

Under the current law, snap already limits adults to three months of benefits in a three-year period unless they meet the work requirement.

Many states, currently waive that requirement in high unemployment areas–but when the laws going into effect in April, will be much harder.

A food pantry in Joplin says it is prepared to meet the demand when stricter work requirements prevent more people from obtaining food stamps.

Doug Gamble with Watered Gardens said, “We have definitely room to serve more people than what we’re currently serving. It does ebb and flow through the month of course and somewhat through the year as well. But we definitely have capacity to serve more. And it’s all set up we’re ready to go. We’re already existing and doing it of course.”

The Mission Market opened a little over a month ago and has already provided nearly 2,000 pounds of food.

The new rule is one of three proposed by the Trump Administration.

A study by the urban institute argues–3.7 million people could lose food-stamp benefits if all three went into effect.