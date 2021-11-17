New shopping center to replace Grove Civic Center

GROVE, Okla. – A new Grand Lake shopping center is expected to open in Grove in May with its design to bring in a new tax base and not compete with current businesses, said Grove City Manager Debbie Bottoroff on Tuesday.

A letter of intent was signed on Nov. 1 between the city and Oklahoma City-based commercial real estate company Foraker Company for the Grove Civic Center. Foraker Company centers on repurposing real estate properties not performing up to their highest and best use, according to the company’s website.

The Grove Civic Center sits on 5.2 acres, has an estimated 49,000 square feet with an asking price of $2.5 million.

Bottoroff said she didn’t know what stores would be included in the shopping center but that three name-brand stores will anchor the shopping center.

“We want new businesses that won’t compete with our local businesses,” Bottoroff said.

From Nov. 1 the letter of intent allows for 120 days for Jeremy W. Foraker to secure businesses inside the shopping center. If everything is workable, the Civic Center will go into a 30-day closing. If not, Foraker can pull out of the letter of intent, she said.

The city has a 50-year non-compete contract with Wal-Mart that the buyer of the Grove Civic Center must yield to, Bottoroff said.

“Our goals between now and May is looking for a location for new event center,” Bottoroff said. “We are looking for a big wide-open space.” In the meantime, the Grove Community Center can hold 500 people for events, she said.