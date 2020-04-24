Closings
New senior housing project coming to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Springfield company is looking to build some new living spaces for seniors in Joplin.

TLC properties has plans to construct a 151 unit apartment complex at 44th and Connecticut, near Mercy Hospital Joplin.

The company is turning more than 8 and a half acres into a complex for people 55 and older.

It will feature studio and multiple bedroom apartments, a lap pool, and dog park.

Work is scheduled to start this Summer, with an opening set for Spring 2022.

The pre-leasing for new apartments is expected in the Fall of 2021.

