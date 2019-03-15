New Senior Center Ground Breaking in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. - Work on a multi-million dollar complex to house seniors and veterans is officially underway.

A groundbreaking ceremony highlighted the start of the construction of the "joplin bungalows" project near 26th and maiden lane.

It's funded by federal disaster grants and will provide 11 apartments for low income elderly.

Another nine units are dedicated to homeless vets - a resource that supporters say is badly needed in joplin.

"That they can afford in a safe you know location. And this will fulfill that. And what, I can't think of a better use for this particular property." said Jeremy Clouse with the V.A. in Joplin.

The new housing project is expected to open to tenants in january of 2020.