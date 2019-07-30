New search underway for missing Welch teens

PICHER, Ok. — A high tech search is underway in northeast Oklahoma, the latest in years of investigations of the disappearance of two Welch teens.



A drone and ground penetrating radar scoured sites on the west side of Picher, with a Tulsa police dive team and heavy digging equipment also playing a role.



They are searching a former home site and nearby ponds long believed to be connected to the disappearance of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible.



They vanished in December 1999 as Freeman’s parents were discovered in the burnt remains of their Welch home.

Three men were suspected in the case, but only 67 year old Ronnie Dean Busick has been charged, a case that’s been stalled over questions of mental competency.



The Picher search is expected to continue Wednesday.