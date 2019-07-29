New Search Tuesday for Remains of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible

PICHER, OK. — Authorities have not given an exact location however they will be searching in Picher, OK around noon tomorrow, July 30th.

The search for the remains of Ashley Freeman and her friend Lauria Bible are ongoing. Both were only 16 years old at the time of their kidnapping and ultimately their murders. Read a past story here.

There is no greater, or lesser, expectation that this week’s searches will result in recovery of the remains, compared to all past searches.

Investigators and members of the many helping agencies aiding in the search efforts will not make any statement, or give interviews, until the conclusion of the week’s work. It is unknown how many days this set of searches will last.

This remains a very active investigation into the 1999 murders of Danny & Kathy Freeman, the arson of their home, the kidnapping and murders of Ashley and Lauria.