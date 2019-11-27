New search for Welch girls missing since 1999

WELCH, Ok. — A new search today in the case of two Welch girls missing for nearly two decades.

Authorities lowered a camera down a flooded mine shaft in the Picher area.

It’s the latest in a series of searches of mine shafts and other potential sites of interest.

Investigators say it’s more of an exploratory look at the mine shaft to see if further efforts are even possible.

Gary Stansill, Oklahoma District 12 DA Investigator, said, “What we’re trying to determine is, if this particular mine shaft accessible or feasible for future search.

Lorene Bible, Lauria Bible’s Mother said, “We were just told here’s a tip. People were saw here that should have never been in here in a pickup.”

This was the latest in a series of searches, looking for the remains of missing Welch teens Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible.

They disappeared in December 1999 as Freeman’s parents were found in the remains of their burnt home in Welch.