New scholarship opportunity for Neodesha students

NEODESHA, Ks. — It’s an opportunity of a lifetime for students in a Southeast Kansas town – college for free.

Neodesha launched its promise program today.

It guarantees to pay for tuition and required fees for every qualified graduate of Neodesha schools for the next 25 years.

A big donation from the Marilyn Cram Cutler Charitable Foundation is building on an existing Neodesha scholarship program.

It’s announcement that’s making a big impact on the senior class.

Emily Counsil, NHS Senior, said, “My dad has a good job. But middle class family, FAFSA, you know how that goes. $40,000 can do a lot of a person.

Ashley Chandler, NHS Senior, said, “And they said that we’re going to be able to do this for kids for 25 years, like 25 years worth of kids who are going to have this opportunity is incredible.”

Getting the scholarship will depend on factors like grades, the number of years enrolled in Neodesha schools, and community service hours.

The scholarships will start with 2020 graduates.

This is the only full promisenet college scholarship program in the state of Kansas.

There are nearly 100 others scattered around the country.